Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Taiwan market: Paypal enhances service by disabling domestic payment processing
Ricky Morris, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 21 April 2017]

Digital payments platform Paypal has been forced to stop processing domestic payments between accounts registered in Taiwan in order to comply with local laws and regulations. But in a case of taking corporate doublespeak to absurdity the company has attempted to pass off the loss a service as an enhancement.

In a recent email sent to affected accounts the company wrote, "We're streamlining our services in Taiwan and our system will be enhanced to ensure that domestic commercial payments will not be processed, in compliance with local laws and regulations."

The email goes on to make it clear via an FAQ that this "enhanced" service is only being applied locally, and users in Taiwan will still be able to send and receive payments internationally. There is no mention on how long users in other markets will be forced to continue to use the presumably inferior, unenhanced Paypal service.

Paypal is the latest in a series of international companies to feel pressure from Taiwan regulators. Notably, Uber was forced to suspend services in Taiwan in February after battling with the government, but was able to reopen in April after negotiations.

Meanwhile, digital software platform Steam, which is operated by Valve, recently announced it will be raising prices in a few markets including Taiwan in order to collect local value added tax. This announcement came as a surprise to some users since local pricing on Steam is already at parity with pricing in other markets, and the Steam store page already claims "All prices include VAT where applicable." In this instance "where applicable" appears to be corporate speak for "where we can't get away with it."

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link