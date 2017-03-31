Taipei, Saturday, April 1, 2017 09:19 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
19°C
Wus Printed Circuit reports profits in 4Q16
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 31 March 2017]

PCB makers Wus Printed Circuit has reported net profits of NT$175 million (US$5.763 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a loss of NT$86.64 million in the previous quarter.

For all of 2016, net profits totaled NT$47.06 million, down 99% from a year earlier. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$0.17.

Consolidated revenues for 2016 totaled NT$4.9 billion, decreasing 20.47% on year. Gross margin declined to 9.68% in 2016, down 1.59pp from a year earlier.

However, sales improved in the first two months of 2017, with revenues growing 22.99% on year to NT$875 million.

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link