Wus Printed Circuit reports profits in 4Q16

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 31 March 2017]

PCB makers Wus Printed Circuit has reported net profits of NT$175 million (US$5.763 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a loss of NT$86.64 million in the previous quarter.

For all of 2016, net profits totaled NT$47.06 million, down 99% from a year earlier. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$0.17.

Consolidated revenues for 2016 totaled NT$4.9 billion, decreasing 20.47% on year. Gross margin declined to 9.68% in 2016, down 1.59pp from a year earlier.

However, sales improved in the first two months of 2017, with revenues growing 22.99% on year to NT$875 million.