Wus Printed Circuit sees revenues hit 20-month high in March
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

PCB maker Wus Printed Circuit saw its revenues grow 18.59% on month and 31.23% on year to a 20-month high of NT$526 million (US$17.168 million) in March.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.401 billion, increasing 0.38% on quarter and 25.96% on year.

Meanwhile, the company plans to reduce its capital by 15%, subject to approval by its shareholders on a general meeting to be held on June 15.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$18 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 11 session.

