ZyXEL swings back to profitability in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 March 2017]

Networking device vendor ZyXEL Communications has reported net profits of NT$150 million (US$4.89 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing total earnings for the year to NT$282 million.

EPS for 2016 stood at NT$0.65, a significant improvement from a net loss of NT$1.35 recorded a year earlier. The company plans to deal out dividends of NT$0.20 in cash for the year based on the earnings.

While consolidated revenues declined 0.77% on year to NT$22.45 billion in 2016, gross margin improved to 24.53% from 21.84% of a year earlier.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.35 to finish at NT$16.15 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 17 session.

