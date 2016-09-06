Taipei, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
ZyXEL Communications adjusts branding operation
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Networking/communication device vendor ZyXEL Communications is restructuring its branding business operation with the motto "your networking ally" through shifting its marketing focus from products to networking solutions, according to company president Gordon Yang.

For telecom carriers, ZyXEL is focusing its marketing on small- to medium-size players instead of large-size firms because the former need total solutions for directly setting up infrastructure while the latter procure equipment via open bids which usually lead to intense price competition, Yang indicated.

Under "your networking ally" concept, ZyXEL has undertaken various projects, including providing financial services through cooperation with banks in remote areas in China, establishment of Internet-based monitoring of irrigation systems through cooperation with florists in the US, and providing digital learning for children in Europe.

ZyXEL president Gordon Yang

ZyXEL Communications president Gordon Yang
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2016

