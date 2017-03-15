Taipei, Thursday, March 16, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
SMIC signs license agreement for Invensas DBI technology
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) has executed a technology transfer and license agreement for Invensas' Direct Bond Interconnect (DBI) technology, according to the China-based IC foundry. Through the agreement, SMIC will be able to offer DBI bonding technology for use by image sensor manufacturing customers.

DBI technology is a low temperature hybrid wafer bonding solution that allows wafers to be bonded with exceptionally fine pitch 3D electrical interconnects without requiring bond pressure. DBI 3D interconnects can eliminate the need for thru silicon vias (TSVs) reducing die size and cost while providing a roadmap to pixel level interconnects for future generations of image sensors.

"As one of the leading foundries, SMIC delivers advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes to device makers around the world, and we are pleased to integrate DBI technology into our capabilities," said Tzu-Yin Chiu, CEO and executive director of SMIC. "This technology is a key enabler for the fabrication of 3D stacked image sensors, and by working closely with Invensas, we will accelerate the development and commercialization of a new generation of imaging products for our customers."

"We are thrilled to enter into this licensing agreement with SMIC, one of the largest and most respected semiconductor foundries in the world," said Craig Mitchell, president of Invensas. "SMIC recognizes the significant benefits of DBI technology for customers worldwide. We look forward to working closely with SMIC to integrate this enabling platform into their world-class design and manufacturing environment."

