Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:11 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
23°C
Silicon Motion intros new UFS controller family for mobile phones
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Silicon Motion Technology has announced the launch of its new UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 2.1 controller family, a complete product line supporting UFS HS-Gear3x1L and HS-Gear3x2L, enabling high-performance, high capacity and low power embedded memory for mobile phones.

Designed with Silicon Motion's proprietary MIPI M-PHY, low-power architecture and advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) ECC for 3D NAND support, the UFS 2.1 controller family delivers ultra-high random read/write performance of up to 50,000/40,000 IOPS, capacity up to 512GB and ultra-low power consumption for flagship and mainstream smartphones, the company indicated.

UFS is the latest generation embedded memory standard for mobile applications defined by JEDEC. The UFS standard features a serial link-based MIPI M-PHY interface and SCSI architecture model (SAM) which enables high-performance, energy-efficient and high-capacity embedded storage, which is critical for the multitasking and multimedia requirements of today's smartphones. Silicon Motion claimed its newest UFS 2.1 controller family provides more than three times faster sequential and random read/write performance as compared to the eMMC 5.1 controllers.

"Our UFS 2.1 controller family extends our eMMC leadership in mobile devices to today's flagship and premium models," said Wallace Kou, president and CEO of Silicon Motion, in a statement. "Our unique turnkey UFS solution will usher in a new generation of cost-effective and high-performance embedded memory solutions, just as more application processor platforms roll-out support and more handset OEMs adopt UFS in mainstream devices."

Also in the same statement, Walter Coon, director for NAND flash technology research at IHS Markit, noted "UFS is expected to be the dominant flash specification within the next five years, supplanting eMMC. The performance advantages of UFS over eMMC are most notable at high NAND densities, i.e. 128GB & 256GB."

"High-performance multimedia capabilities are a cornerstone for mobile devices today and the addition of 4K and AR/VR capabilities will require more robust and higher capacity UFS embedded memory solutions for the majority of smartphones," Coon continued.

The Silicon Motion UFS 2.1 family is currently sampling to select NAND OEM partners, and production ramp is expected later in 2017, according to the company.

Realtime news

  • ChipMOS profits hike in 4Q16

    Bits + chips | 2h 30min ago

  • Nvidia announces Jetson TX2 for IoT applications

    IT + CE | 2h 36min ago

  • VIS February revenues fall to 14-month low

    Bits + chips | 2h 38min ago

  • Chunghwa Picture Tubes ships 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels in February

    Displays | 2h 39min ago

  • Nanya raises capex for 2017

    Bits + chips | 2h 41min ago

  • ShunSin posts EPS of NT$9.12 for 2016

    Bits + chips | 2h 43min ago

  • China market: PV module prices higher than international levels

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • Digitimes Research: At least 41 million QD TV panels to ship in 2020

    Before Going to Press | 2h 58min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile posts January-February net EPS of NT$0.98

    Before Going to Press | 2h 59min ago

  • Sinbon Electronics nets NT$5.15 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 2min ago

  • Gemtek Technology sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 4min ago

  • Young Optics sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 5min ago

  • Qisda to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.32

    Before Going to Press | 3h 9min ago

  • Seagate Technology focuses HDD R&D on SMR, TDMR, HAMR, says senior VP

    Before Going to Press | 3h 9min ago

  • AcBel Polytech nets NT$1.01 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 12min ago

  • Delta Electronics February revenues up

    Before Going to Press | 3h 12min ago

  • UDE to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.60

    Before Going to Press | 3h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link