STATS ChipPAC Taiwan swings back to profitability in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

IC backend service supplier STATS ChipPAC Taiwan Semiconductor has reported net profits of NT$611 million (US$19.78 million) for 2016 compared to a net loss of NT$164 million of a year earlier. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$4.49, a significant improvement from a net loss of NT$1.20 recorded a year earlier.

Booking a compensation income of NT$487 million from Singapore-based STATS ChipPAC in the fourth quarter of 2016 helped shore up the earnings at STATS ChipPAC Taiwan. The Singapore-based company paid the sum for not being able to fulfill contracted purchase orders signed with STATS ChipPAC Taiwan.

STATS ChipPAC Taiwan posted revenues of NT$3.372 billion in 2016, increasing 15.2% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company plans to hand out a cash dividend of NT$0.85 for 2016.

The company's stock price was up NT$0.85 to finish at NT$30.15 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 7 session.