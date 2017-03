Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship nearly 20 million LCD monitors in 4Q16

Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Taiwan-based makers shipped 19.825 million LCD monitors in fourth-quarter 2016, slipping 5% on quarter and 6.9% on year, and taking up 65.9% of the global total, according to Digitimes Research.

The corresponding shipment value stood at US$2.03 billion, declining 4.6% on quarter, Digitimes Research indicated.

Qisda reported the best shipment results of all Taiwan-based makers, thanks to on-year increases in orders from major clients Dell and Asustek Computer.