FCCL maker Taiflex sees earnings hit 4-year low in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

FCCL and PV back board maker Taiflex Scientific saw its net profits decline 20.6% on year to NT$580 million (US$18.86 million) in 2016, the lowest level in four years.

A loss of NT$216 million incurred from foreign exchange transactions, as well as a decline of 2.6pp in gross margin to 18.4% in 2016, contributed to the decreased earnings, the company said.

The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$2.81 for the year, which were higher than the company's guidance of NT$2.51. based on that, the company plans to hand out dividends of NT$2 in cash for 2016.

The company's stock price dipped NT$1.45 to finish at NT$38.75 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 24 session.

