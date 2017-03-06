FCCL maker Taiflex sees revenues up over 31% on year in February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

Flexible CCL (FCCL) supplier Taiflex Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$724 million (US$23.39 million) for February, down 6% on month but up 31.2% on year.

For the first two months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.494 billion, edging up 0.11% from a year earlier.

Taiflex is expected to see its revenues decline 20% sequentially in the first quarter due to a high base recorded in the previous quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.40 to close at NT$37.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 3 session.