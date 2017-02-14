Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
CPU core IP provider Andes to debut on Taiwan OTC market in mid-March
Commercial Times, February 14; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Taiwan-based CPU core IP provider Andes Technology, a subsidiary of MediaTek, will debut on Taiwan's OTC securities market in mid-March with the underwriting price for the IPO tentatively set at NT$60 (US$1.944) per share, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company currently provides 32-bit AndesCore CPU IP products with infrastructure solutions that fit into embedded system applications, including digital consumer products, embedded systems, mobile/networking and IoT devices.

The number of ICs made with Andes's CPU core IP by the company's IC clients has reached over 1.8 billion units so far, revealed the paper.

Andes plans to introduce a 64-bit CPU IP product, codenamed Chilin, in the third quarter of 2017, using a 28nm process. The 64-bit solutions can be used in a number of segments, including machine learning, storage, ADAS and wireless devices.

The company posted revenues of NT$208 million with a loss of NT$30 million in 2016, the paper noted, adding that Andes looks to generate revenues of NT$260-280 million with an EPS of NT$0.6 in 2017.

