Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
12°C
GTOC to cooperate with KTI to produce smart energy-saving tinting glass
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

Glass processing service provider G-Tech Optoelectronics (GTOC) has 9 announced the cooperation with Kinestral Technologies (KTI), a US-based developer of adaptive glass used in green buildings, to produce smart energy-saving tinting glass in Taiwan.

The cooperation is for KTI to invest US$100 million to set up a production line for such glass at GTOC's factory and GTOC to be responsible for glass processing including cutting, polishing, film-coating and gluing lamination. The production line will be completed in the third quarter of 2017 and trial production is scheduled for the following quarter. With smart energy-saving tinting glass sized at 5 feet x 10 feet, the production line will have annual capacity of four million square feet, with China, the US, Japan to be target markets.

Japan-based Asahi Glass is KTI's major partner and shareholder. KTI has cutting-edge energy-saving tinting glass technology and will rely on GTOC's production capability to commercialize the technology, according to KTI CEO SB Cha.

KTI-developed Halio smart energy-saving tinting glass looks transparent but can be automatically tinted to turn dark in three minutes, KTI said. The automatic tinting is based on built-in application software to detect weather conditions, time and positions of the sun. In addition, tinting can be operated via smartphones and tablets.

GTOC currently has about 70% of consolidated revenues coming from processing of glass used in display and touch panels and 20% from processing architectural glass. The company aims to increase the revenue proportion for architectural glass to 80% eventually.

Advantest
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link