GTOC to cooperate with KTI to produce smart energy-saving tinting glass

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

Glass processing service provider G-Tech Optoelectronics (GTOC) has 9 announced the cooperation with Kinestral Technologies (KTI), a US-based developer of adaptive glass used in green buildings, to produce smart energy-saving tinting glass in Taiwan.

The cooperation is for KTI to invest US$100 million to set up a production line for such glass at GTOC's factory and GTOC to be responsible for glass processing including cutting, polishing, film-coating and gluing lamination. The production line will be completed in the third quarter of 2017 and trial production is scheduled for the following quarter. With smart energy-saving tinting glass sized at 5 feet x 10 feet, the production line will have annual capacity of four million square feet, with China, the US, Japan to be target markets.

Japan-based Asahi Glass is KTI's major partner and shareholder. KTI has cutting-edge energy-saving tinting glass technology and will rely on GTOC's production capability to commercialize the technology, according to KTI CEO SB Cha.

KTI-developed Halio smart energy-saving tinting glass looks transparent but can be automatically tinted to turn dark in three minutes, KTI said. The automatic tinting is based on built-in application software to detect weather conditions, time and positions of the sun. In addition, tinting can be operated via smartphones and tablets.

GTOC currently has about 70% of consolidated revenues coming from processing of glass used in display and touch panels and 20% from processing architectural glass. The company aims to increase the revenue proportion for architectural glass to 80% eventually.