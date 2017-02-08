Taipei, Thursday, February 9, 2017 04:26 (GMT+8)
Number of connected things to surpass global population in 2017
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

The number of connected "things" in the overall installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide in 2017 will surpass the total global population for the first time in 2017. According to Gartner there will be 8.4 billion connected things in use worldwide in 2017, up 31% from the 6.4 billion connected things in 2016, while the global population will be in the 7.5 billion range in 2017. The number of connected things will reach 20.4 billion by 2020, added Gartner.

Total spending on endpoints and services will reach almost US$2 trillion in 2017, Gartner stated.

Regionally, Greater China, North America and Western Europe are driving the use of connected things and the three regions together will represent 67% of the overall Internet of Things (IoT) installed base in 2017.

The consumer segment is the largest user of connected things with 5.2 billion units in 2017, which represents 63% of the overall number of applications in use. Businesses are on pace to employ 3.1 billion connected things in 2017. Aside from automotive systems, the applications that will be most in use by consumers will be smart TVs and digital set-top boxes, while smart electric meters and commercial security cameras will be most in use by businesses, said Peter Middleton, research director at Gartner.

IoT units installed base by category (Millions units)

Category

2016

2017

2018

2020

Consumer

3,963.0

5,244.3

7,036.3

12,863.0

Business: Cross-Industry

1,102.1

1,501.0

2,132.6

4,381.4

Business: Vertical-Specific

1,316.6

1,635.4

2,027.7

3,171.0

Grand Total

6,381.8

8,380.6

11,196.6

20,415.4

Source: Gartner, January 2017

In addition to smart meters, applications tailored to specific industry verticals (including manufacturing field devices, process sensors for electrical generating plants and real-time location devices for healthcare) will drive the use of connected things among businesses through 2017, with 1.6 billion units deployed. However, from 2018 onwards, cross-industry devices, such as those targeted at smart buildings (including LED lighting, HVAC and physical security systems) will take the lead as connectivity is driven into higher-volume, lower cost devices. In 2020, cross-industry devices will reach 4.4 billion units, while vertical-specific devices will amount to 3.2 billion units.

Business IoT spending to represent 57% of overall IoT spending in 2017

While consumers purchase more devices, businesses spend more. In 2017, in terms of hardware spending, the use of connected things among businesses will drive US$964 billion. Consumer applications will amount to US$725 billion in 2017. By 2020, hardware spending from both segments will reach almost US$3 trillion.

"IoT services are central to the rise in IoT devices," said Denise Reub, research director at Gartner. Total IoT services spending (professional, consumer and connectivity services) is on pace to reach US$273 billion in 2017.

IoT endpoint sending by category (US$b)

Category

2016

2017

2018

2020

Consumer

532,515

725,696

985,348

1,494,466

Business: Cross-Industry

212,069

280,059

372,989

567,659

Business: Vertical-Specific

634,921

683,817

736,543

863,662

Grand Total

1,379,505

1,689,572

2,094,881

2,925,787

Source: Gartner, January 2017

