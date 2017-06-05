Once upon a time in the IoT world

Over the past few years, one of the most popular subjects to discuss and anticipate in the global IT industry is the predicted boom of the Internet of Things (IoT) market and it appears that the market is starting to take off. But the optimism represented by the massive investments made by companies is often tempered by the privacy concerns of consumers and businesses, especially when they fear that the "things" being connected are their personal information to those people or companies looking to exploit such information.

Gartner recently published a report that stated the number of connected things would reach 8.4 billion in 2017 and in terms of hardware spending for businesses, the use of connected things will drive spending of US$964 billion this year. Once upon a time, consumers thought of IoT as the promise of having their refrigerator automatically send a message to the local supermarket to have more milk delivered. But slowly and surely, consumers and businesses are developing a symbiotic relationship whereby consumers are accessing and contributing data for IoT applications in order to make their lives easier and more enjoyable while businesses are doing the same (accessing personal data) in order to maximize their profits and develop new business models.

A fistful of dollars

One example where this change is happening is the automotive industry. Every year, cars are being equipped with more sensors and smart devices that make driving and maintaining a car easier. At the same time, automotive insurance firms are provided the potential to run their businesses more efficiently. IoT-based devices such as in-vehicle sensors, global positioning systems, and other on-board devices are constantly collecting informative data that can be generated and analyzed for insurance purposes.

Data such as speed, acceleration, and distance driven is collected by insurers and is used to accurately access premium policies and reduce frauds. Additionally, policy holders are able to get rewards for good driving behavior and improve the driving habits.

The use of IoT-enabled devices to provide intelligent data for insurers in areas such as health, life, automobiles, travel, and agriculture sectors is estimated to be worth US$43 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 66% between 2016 and 2022, according to a report released by Ireland-based Research and Markets.

The man with no name

While most observers of the IoT market mostly see the benefits of having machines communicate with each other, the issue becomes a bit more blurred when the data is coming from devices that place consumers as the endpoint.

And looking at the data, most devices do connect to the consumer. Among the 8.4 billion things in use that are connected worldwide, the consumer segment is the largest user of connected things with 5.2 billion units in 2017, which represents 63% of the overall number of applications in use, according to data released by Gartner.

And even when data associated with consumers is being used to benefit the users, privacy issues will still be raised. For example, in a case being discussed at Computerworld, an Arkansas prosecutor is looking to access data recorded by an IoT water heater and Amazon Echo device to gather evidence in a murder investigation of a man that drowned in a hot tub. While looking at water usage data from an IoT water heater to see if anything is suspicious seems innocent enough, examining records from an Amazon Echo, which records commands from a user (or perhaps even background conversation in the vicinity of the device) is troubling for those worried about the government or third parties having access to their every utterance, especially when they are being recorded unintentionally.

The good the bad and the ugly

Even when balancing the benefits and concerns of sharing personal data, consumers still assume the choice is theirs, and things can get ugly when they realize that third parties are collecting data about them without their consent, as LCD TV vendor recently discovered.

Earlier this year, Vizio agreed to pay US$2.2 million to settle charges by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General that it installed software on its TVs to collect viewing data on 11 million consumer TVs without consumers' knowledge or consent.

According to the agencies' complaint, starting in February 2014, Vizio and an affiliated company manufactured Vizio smart TVs that capture second-by-second information about video displayed on the smart TV, including video from consumer cable, broadband, set-top box, DVD, over-the-air broadcasts, and streaming devices. The defendants also remotely installed monitoring software on previously-sold televisions that did not originally have the software installed at the time of purchase.

Vizio then facilitated appending demographic information to the viewing data, such as sex, age, income, marital status, household size, education level, home ownership, and household value, with the combined information being sold to third parties, who used it for purposes including targeting advertising to consumers across devices, according to the FTC.

A few dollars more

After many years of hype, the global IoT market is starting to take off and is on a growth trajectory that is expected to reach EUR250 billion (US$266 billion), according to a research by the Boston Consulting Group. So, although privacy concerns will continue and may serve as a check to unchecked deployment of IoT technology, the market will continue its march forward.