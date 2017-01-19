Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
Apple reportedly planning 3 new tablets for 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Apple reportedly is planning three new tablets for 2017, a 9.7-inch iPad with a friendly price range, a 10.5-inch iPad, and an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The products are still in planning, with the 9.7-inch model expected to enter mass production in the first quarter, and the other two in the second, according to sources from the related upstream supply chain.

However, these tablets may not be announced or even released in the market until the second half of 2017, the sources said.

The sources noted that Apple is considering having the 10.5-inch iPad replace the existing 9.7-inch product line and will let the new 9.7-inch iPad become an entry-level device, mainly targeting the education sector.

Apple will also procure components from its secondary suppliers for its new 9.7-inch iPad and Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor will supply LED for the device instead of the existing 9.7-inch iPad's supplier Nichia.

As for the 10.5-inch iPad, Apple currently plans to equip the device with its A10X processor, while the upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to feature the same chip. Since the product targets mainly the high-end sector, the iPad's components will mostly be supplied by Apple's primary suppliers, the sources noted.

