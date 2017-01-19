Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
Testing equipment maker GPM to deliver PICA-based machines for verification in 2H17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Testing equipment maker Gallant Precision Machining (GPM) plans to start delivering sample testing machines, built using picosecond imaging circuit analysis (PICA) technology from IBM, to semiconductor companies and IC design houses in the second half of 2017 for verification, according to company chairman and CEO Nick Yeh.

The PICA-based testing machines will help IC design houses to conduct design-failure analysis, detect the defaults in manufacturing process and improve yield rates, Yeh noted.

The global smart equipment market is expected to grow 30% in 2017, Yeh asserted, adding that GMP has even seen its order visibility extend to the first quarter of 2018.

GMP also plans to improve its product mix by focusing on equipment and devices that can yield a gross margin of over 30% compared to 20% currently, Yeh said.

Shipments of LCD equipment will account for 60% of total sales in 2017 compared to 65% a year earlier, while semiconductor equipment will go up to 15% from 12%, and smart devices to 25% from 20%, Yeh said.

