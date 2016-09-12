Equipment maker GPM enters technical partnership with SPP

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Taiwan-based Gallant Precision Machining (GPM), which mainly makes equipment for the manufacture of display panels and semiconductors, has announced the signing of a technical cooperation with Japan's Sumitomo Precision Products (SPP). GPM will become SPP's OEM partner based in Taiwan according to the deal.

Founded in 1978, GPM was originally a manufacturer of mold parts and components for semiconductor equipment. The company in 1985 expanded its product lines to include process equipment, automation equipment, and precision mold parts and components.

GPM completed its merger with Kingbond in 2002, and another merger with Kingroup Systems in 2006. The two mergers enabled GPM to play a key part in the LCD, PV, PCB, biomedical, robot and smart automation industry supply chains.

GPM posted earnings for the first half of 2016 of NT$1.48 (US$0.05) per share compared with NT$0.26 a year ago. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$2.57 billion, rising 11.7% from a year earlier.