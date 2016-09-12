Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Equipment maker GPM enters technical partnership with SPP
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Taiwan-based Gallant Precision Machining (GPM), which mainly makes equipment for the manufacture of display panels and semiconductors, has announced the signing of a technical cooperation with Japan's Sumitomo Precision Products (SPP). GPM will become SPP's OEM partner based in Taiwan according to the deal.

Founded in 1978, GPM was originally a manufacturer of mold parts and components for semiconductor equipment. The company in 1985 expanded its product lines to include process equipment, automation equipment, and precision mold parts and components.

GPM completed its merger with Kingbond in 2002, and another merger with Kingroup Systems in 2006. The two mergers enabled GPM to play a key part in the LCD, PV, PCB, biomedical, robot and smart automation industry supply chains.

GPM posted earnings for the first half of 2016 of NT$1.48 (US$0.05) per share compared with NT$0.26 a year ago. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$2.57 billion, rising 11.7% from a year earlier.

Realtime news

  • Entegris optimistic about equipment demand from Taiwan foundries

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 21:07

  • RiTdisplay to issue new shares to increase capital

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Gemtek Technology August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:44

  • Altek sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:42

  • MSI partners with HTC to release VR One backpack

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:40

  • Focusing on silicon technologies will be the future road of Taiwan, says Stan Shih

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:39

  • Xiaomi Technology investigating smartphone explosion

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link