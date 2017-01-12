Microsoft lowers 2017 Windows 10 licensing rates for low-cost notebooks

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Microsoft has settled with notebook vendors on Windows 10 licensing rates for models to be launched in 2017, with costs for under 14.1-inch low-cost models lowered from 2016, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

2017 licensing rates will come into effect on March 1, the sources said. As usual, charges vary with notebook screen size, emerging markets and markets in developed countries, high-end, mid-range and entry-level models, and type of notebook such as 2-in-1 hybrid or conventional clamshell, the sources indicated.

The reduction in licensing rates specifically for low-cost models is possibly because Chromebooks have brought increasing competitive pressure on Windows, the sources explained. Lenovo, Acer, Asustek Computer, Dell and Samsung Electronics have launched Chromebooks, the sources noted. As Google does not charge a license for Chrome OS, prices for Chromebooks are typically lower than those for Windows-based notebooks, especially in the education segment, the sources indicated.