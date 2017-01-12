Parade reports increased sales for December

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Mixed-signal IC vendor Parade Technologies saw its revenues down 6.7% on month but up 7.3% on year to NT$794 million (US$24.89 million) in December.

The company also saw its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 grow 16.8% on quarter and 10.5% on year to a record high of NT$2.44 billion. The sequential growth rate met the high-end target of the company's guidance of a 6-17% growth.

For all of 2016, revenues also reached an all-time high of NT$9.099 billion, increasing 26.5% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.00 to close at NT$312.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 12 session.