Chin-Poon Industrial reports revenues for December 2016

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.995 billion (US$62.48 million) for December 2016, representing a 5.07% drop on month and 6.26% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$23.918 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 5.82% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Chin-Poon Industrial totaled NT$22.603 billion in consolidated revenues, up 6.33% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 0.80% and finished at NT$62.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.
Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
1,995
|
(5.1%)
|
6.3%
|
23,918
|
5.8%
Nov-16
|
2,102
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
21,923
|
5.8%
Oct-16
|
1,866
|
0.7%
|
(2.1%)
|
19,821
|
5.1%
Sep-16
|
1,854
|
(6.8%)
|
(6.1%)
|
17,955
|
5.9%
Aug-16
|
1,988
|
(6.9%)
|
1.1%
|
16,102
|
7.5%
Jul-16
|
2,134
|
4%
|
7.7%
|
14,114
|
8.4%
Jun-16
|
2,051
|
5.5%
|
2.7%
|
11,979
|
8.6%
May-16
|
1,945
|
1.9%
|
12.1%
|
9,928
|
9.9%
Apr-16
|
1,908
|
(14.3%)
|
5.4%
|
7,983
|
9.3%
Mar-16
|
2,227
|
21.4%
|
10%
|
6,075
|
10.6%
Feb-16
|
1,834
|
(9%)
|
20%
|
3,849
|
11%
Jan-16
|
2,015
|
7.3%
|
3.9%
|
2,015
|
3.9%
Dec-15
|
1,878
|
0.7%
|
3%
|
22,603
|
6.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017