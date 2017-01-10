Chin-Poon Industrial reports revenues for December 2016

MOPS, January 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.995 billion (US$62.48 million) for December 2016, representing a 5.07% drop on month and 6.26% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$23.918 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 5.82% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Chin-Poon Industrial totaled NT$22.603 billion in consolidated revenues, up 6.33% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.80% and finished at NT$62.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.

Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 1,995 (5.1%) 6.3% 23,918 5.8% Nov-16 2,102 12.6% 12.8% 21,923 5.8% Oct-16 1,866 0.7% (2.1%) 19,821 5.1% Sep-16 1,854 (6.8%) (6.1%) 17,955 5.9% Aug-16 1,988 (6.9%) 1.1% 16,102 7.5% Jul-16 2,134 4% 7.7% 14,114 8.4% Jun-16 2,051 5.5% 2.7% 11,979 8.6% May-16 1,945 1.9% 12.1% 9,928 9.9% Apr-16 1,908 (14.3%) 5.4% 7,983 9.3% Mar-16 2,227 21.4% 10% 6,075 10.6% Feb-16 1,834 (9%) 20% 3,849 11% Jan-16 2,015 7.3% 3.9% 2,015 3.9% Dec-15 1,878 0.7% 3% 22,603 6.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017