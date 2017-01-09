Foxlink revenues up on year in December

MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.756 billion (US$272.73 million) for December 2016, representing a 4.42% drop on month and 4.92% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$90.5 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 16.4% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Foxlink totaled NT$108.255 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.87% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.54% and finished at NT$36.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 8,756 (4.4%) 4.9% 90,500 (16.4%) Nov-16 9,161 (3.5%) (14.8%) 81,743 (18.2%) Oct-16 9,491 (9.6%) (32.4%) 72,582 (18.6%) Sep-16 10,500 23% (15.9%) 63,090 (16%) Aug-16 8,538 17.7% (14.4%) 52,590 (16%) Jul-16 7,254 13.8% (23.8%) 44,052 (16.4%) Jun-16 6,374 11.1% (15.1%) 36,798 (14.7%) May-16 5,736 (8.8%) (7.8%) 30,424 (14.6%) Apr-16 6,290 (3.9%) (19.4%) 24,687 (16.1%) Mar-16 6,548 44.1% 4.3% 18,398 (14.9%) Feb-16 4,545 (37.8%) (27.5%) 11,850 (22.7%) Jan-16 7,305 (12.5%) (19.4%) 7,305 (19.4%) Dec-15 8,345 (22.4%) (12.1%) 108,255 18.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017