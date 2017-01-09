Foxlink revenues up on year in December

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.756 billion (US$272.73 million) for December 2016, representing a 4.42% drop on month and 4.92% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$90.5 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 16.4% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Foxlink totaled NT$108.255 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.87% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.54% and finished at NT$36.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
8,756
|
(4.4%)
|
4.9%
|
90,500
|
(16.4%)
Nov-16
|
9,161
|
(3.5%)
|
(14.8%)
|
81,743
|
(18.2%)
Oct-16
|
9,491
|
(9.6%)
|
(32.4%)
|
72,582
|
(18.6%)
Sep-16
|
10,500
|
23%
|
(15.9%)
|
63,090
|
(16%)
Aug-16
|
8,538
|
17.7%
|
(14.4%)
|
52,590
|
(16%)
Jul-16
|
7,254
|
13.8%
|
(23.8%)
|
44,052
|
(16.4%)
Jun-16
|
6,374
|
11.1%
|
(15.1%)
|
36,798
|
(14.7%)
May-16
|
5,736
|
(8.8%)
|
(7.8%)
|
30,424
|
(14.6%)
Apr-16
|
6,290
|
(3.9%)
|
(19.4%)
|
24,687
|
(16.1%)
Mar-16
|
6,548
|
44.1%
|
4.3%
|
18,398
|
(14.9%)
Feb-16
|
4,545
|
(37.8%)
|
(27.5%)
|
11,850
|
(22.7%)
Jan-16
|
7,305
|
(12.5%)
|
(19.4%)
|
7,305
|
(19.4%)
Dec-15
|
8,345
|
(22.4%)
|
(12.1%)
|
108,255
|
18.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017