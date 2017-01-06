Apple to procure 13.6 million notebook panels in 2017, says IHS

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

Apple will procure an estimated 13.6 million notebook panels in 2017, fewer than the 16.2 million units procured in 2016, with LG Display likely to remain as the largest supplier, according to IHS.

Panels for the MacBook Air will decrease from six million units in 2016 to 2.7 million units in 2017 because production of the 11.6-inch MacBook Air will end in 2017 and there is a considerable inventory of panels for the 13.3-inch model.

Apple may continue to procure a-Si TFT-LCD panels for the MacBook Pro until the end of the first quarter of 2017 and then shift to IGZO TFT-LCD panels. In addition to Samsung Display, Sharp will begin supplying IGZO TFT-LCD panels to Apple as soon as mid-2017. Procurement for the MacBook Pro will increase from 8.8 million units in 2016 to 9.7 million units in 2017.