Worldwide HPC server revenue grows 3.9% in 3Q16, says IDC

Press release, December 28; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Worldwide factory revenues for the high performance computing (HPC) technical server market grew by 3.9% to US$2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2016, compared with US$2.7 billion in the prior-year third quarter. Revenues for the first three quarters of 2016 totaled US$8.1 billion, up 3.4% from the US$7.8 billion total for the same period last year, according to new data from IDC.

In the third quarter of 2016, strong revenue growth in higher-end HPC server systems was partially offset by revenue declines in lower-priced systems.

Revenues for Supercomputer systems priced at US$500,000 and up jumped 22.3% to US$985.3 million compared with US$805.7 million in the 2015 third quarter.

For Divisional systems priced from US$250,000 to US$499,000, revenues grew by a similarly robust 22.4% to US$568.4 million in the quarter, up from US$464.5 million in the prior-year third quarter.

Departmental revenues for systems priced between US$100,000 and US$249,000 declined 14.4% from US$976.4 million in the prior-year quarter to US$836.2 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenues for Workgroup HPC systems priced below US$100,000 declined 8.7% from US$433 million in the third quarter of 2015 to US$395.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Reflecting the tilt toward higher-priced systems, unit shipments decreased from 71,479 in the first three quarters of 2015 to 63,385 in the same period of 2016, while the average selling price (ASP) rose from US$109,280 to US$127,411.

"In the third quarter of 2016, HPC was a bright spot in the overall worldwide server market, which IDC previously reported declined 7% on year to US$12.5 billion in the quarter," said Earl Joseph, IDC program vice president for Technical Computing. "Higher-priced systems led the way with on-year growth exceeding 22%, while lower-priced system revenues declined."

"The workgroup segment, and especially the departmental segment, substantially ramped up purchases of HPC servers in the period 2012-2015, in tune with the global economic recovery. In the first three quarters of 2016, more of these buyers were in a position to wait a while before buying another system. IDC expects this dip to be temporary," added Kevin Monroe, IDC senior research analyst for Technical Computing.

Vendor highlights

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) led the market with a 35.8% share of overall HPC server revenues, followed by Dell with 18.5% and Lenovo with 8.6%.

In the strategically important Supercomputers segment, the top three were again HPE (37% share), Dell (13.3% share), and Lenovo (8.1% share), with Fujitsu closely following (7% share).

The combined "Other" category captured 22.1% of the HPC server market and 21.5% of the Supercomputers segment. The "Other" category includes more than 30 smaller HPC server system vendors. Their collective market share demonstrates that barriers to entry into the HPC server market remain relatively low.