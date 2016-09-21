Taipei, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 14:57 (GMT+8)
Cadence delivers tools for implementation and signoff of new ARM Cortex-R52 CPU
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Cadence Design Systems has announced the availability of a Cadence Rapid Adoption Kit (RAK) for the new ARM Cortex-R52 CPU, which targets complex embedded designs for safety applications in markets including automotive, medical and industrial.

The Cadence RAK, which consists of a complete digital implementation and signoff flow, is optimized to work with ARM Artisan physical IP and helps designers reach the highest frequency or lowest power during implementation or create a balance between power, performance and area (PPA) - all with reduced turnaround times.

Cadence indicated the delivery of its new RAK enables customers using the new ARM Cortex-R52 CPU to optimize PPA implementation with a full-flow reference methodology; to accelerate implementation of low-power physical designs; and to implement a highly power-efficient architecture for embedded devices.

"We designed the ARM Cortex-R52 from the ground up to address functional safety demands in a diversity of applications," said James McNiven, general manager for CPU and media processing groups, ARM. "Markets with an immediate need for its capability include automotive, industrial and health care as advanced robotics and autonomous vehicles have specific safety-critical requirements. The latest Cadence RAK will support customers using the ARM Cortex-R52, enabling the rapid development and deployment of SoCs."

"We worked closely with ARM to optimize our advanced digital implementation and signoff solutions with the ARM Cortex-R52 CPU, so our customers can start creating innovative embedded designs today," said Anirudh Devgan, senior VP and GM of the Digital & Signoff Group and the System & Verification Group at Cadence. "We have thoroughly tested the RAK so that designers can adopt these innovative technologies with confidence and deliver low-power Cortex-R52 devices quickly, enabling early silicon delivery."

