Taipei, Thursday, September 22, 2016 12:57 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
26°C
MediaTek likely to roll out 2 10nm chip versions, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 September 2016]

MediaTek is considering rolling out two versions of its 10nm chips, the Helio X30 for high-end smartphones and the X35 for the lower-end segment, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

MediaTek will enter volume production for the Helio X30-series SoCs as scheduled between the end of 2016 and early-2017, the report said. Nevertheless, the company is evaluating the possibility of having another 10nm series designed for mid- and high-end but not necessarily flagship smartphones, the report indicated, without citing its source.

The rumored Helio X35 chips from MediaTek will also be built by TSMC using a lower-spec variant of the foundry's 10nm processes, the report noted.

MediaTek is reportedly among TSMC's first group of customers adopting 10nm process technology, which also includes Apple.

TSMC's 10nm process has received product tape-outs from three clients, and will start generating revenues in the first quarter of 2017, the foundry said at its July investors meeting.

Realtime news

  • Oculus reportedly in talks with MSI for VR cooperation

    IT + CE | 43min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Strong EV battery demand to increase insulation material capacity by 2020

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:40

  • Sharp aims at global sales of 10 million LCD TVs in fiscal 2018, says Sankei News

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:26

  • Gamma Optical quits production of optical film

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:24

  • TXC Jan-Aug pre-tax profits rise 6%

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 21:21

  • Server shipments expected to pick up as Internet service providers place orders

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:58

  • Protective component maker PTTC looks to increasing shipments of thermal conductive boards

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:57

  • Taiwan market: China smartphone vendor Meitu launches M6

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:57

  • CMC Magnetics finishes capital downsizing

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:55

  • Mitac to see revenues soar 15-20% sequentially in 3Q16

    Before Going to Press | Sep 21, 20:51

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link