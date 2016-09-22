MediaTek likely to roll out 2 10nm chip versions, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 September 2016]

MediaTek is considering rolling out two versions of its 10nm chips, the Helio X30 for high-end smartphones and the X35 for the lower-end segment, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

MediaTek will enter volume production for the Helio X30-series SoCs as scheduled between the end of 2016 and early-2017, the report said. Nevertheless, the company is evaluating the possibility of having another 10nm series designed for mid- and high-end but not necessarily flagship smartphones, the report indicated, without citing its source.

The rumored Helio X35 chips from MediaTek will also be built by TSMC using a lower-spec variant of the foundry's 10nm processes, the report noted.

MediaTek is reportedly among TSMC's first group of customers adopting 10nm process technology, which also includes Apple.

TSMC's 10nm process has received product tape-outs from three clients, and will start generating revenues in the first quarter of 2017, the foundry said at its July investors meeting.