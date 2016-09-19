China market: LeEco set to launch new smartphone on September 21

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 19 September 2016]

China-based LCD TV and smartphone vendor LeEco is set to release a new smartphone on a product event in Beijing on September 21, according to media reports in China. The vendor is anticipated to launch the LeEco Pro 3 smartphone.

The LeEco Pro 3 is expected to come in two variants, both powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 CPU. One will sport a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 16-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 4070 mAh battery, with 6GB RAM/64GB ROM.

The premier variant will feature a 5.7-inch QHD display, dual 13-mepapixel real camera, 16-megapixel selfie front-end camera, and a 5000 mAh battery, with 8GB RAM/256GB ROM, said the report.