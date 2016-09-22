Taipei, Thursday, September 22, 2016 12:58 (GMT+8)
China market: LeEco launches new smartphone
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 September 2016]

China-based LCD TV and smartphone vendor LeEco has launched its new Le Pro 3 smartphone and with the device, the company is expected to ship over 15 million smartphones in 2016, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

The LeEco Le Pro 3, which runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 CPU coupled with an Adreno 530 GPU.

The Le Pro 3 also features a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, BSI CMOS sensor, 4K video recording at 30fps, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 76.5-degree wide-angle lens

A standard version of the Le Pro 3 with 4GB RAM/32GB ROM is available at CNY1,799 (US$270), while a 6GB RAM/ 64GB version is set at CNY1,999.

LeEco has shipped a total of over 17 million smartphones since it stepped into the smartphone market in May 2015 and currently ranks as the sixth largest smartphone vendor in China, according to the company.

Increasing smartphone shipments from LeEco will benefit Taiwan-based handset ODMs, including Compal Electronics and Pegatron, said the sources.

The Le Pro 3

LeEco's Le Pro 3 smartphone
Photo: The company

