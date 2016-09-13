China software revenues reach CNY2.662 trillion in January-July, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

China's software industry generated total revenues of CNY2.662 trillion (US$406.1 billion) in January-July 2016, growing 14.8% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Jul 2016 (CNYb) Business category Revenues Y/Y Software products 820.149 12.5% IT services* 1,390.833 15.4% Software for embedded systems 451.207 17.4%

*Including CNY337.749 billion for operational services and CNY84.565 billion for IC design

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016