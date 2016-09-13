Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
China software revenues reach CNY2.662 trillion in January-July, says MIIT
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

China's software industry generated total revenues of CNY2.662 trillion (US$406.1 billion) in January-July 2016, growing 14.8% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Jul 2016 (CNYb)

Business category

Revenues

Y/Y

Software products

820.149

12.5%

IT services*

1,390.833

15.4%

Software for embedded systems

451.207

17.4%

*Including CNY337.749 billion for operational services and CNY84.565 billion for IC design
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: China MIIT revenues

Realtime news

  • Entegris optimistic about equipment demand from Taiwan foundries

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 21:07

  • RiTdisplay to issue new shares to increase capital

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Gemtek Technology August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:44

  • Altek sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:42

  • MSI partners with HTC to release VR One backpack

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:40

  • Focusing on silicon technologies will be the future road of Taiwan, says Stan Shih

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:39

  • Xiaomi Technology investigating smartphone explosion

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link