China software revenues reach CNY2.662 trillion in January-July, says MIIT

China's software industry generated total revenues of CNY2.662 trillion (US$406.1 billion) in January-July 2016, growing 14.8% on year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
|
MIIT: China software revenues by business category, Jan-Jul 2016 (CNYb)
|
Business category
|
Revenues
|
Y/Y
|
Software products
|
820.149
|
12.5%
|
IT services*
|
1,390.833
|
15.4%
|
Software for embedded systems
|
451.207
|
17.4%
*Including CNY337.749 billion for operational services and CNY84.565 billion for IC design
Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016