China July mobile communication user base grows to 1.304 billion, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

There were 1.304 billion mobile communication service subscribers in China as of the end of July 2016, increasing 0.30% on month and 0.73% on year, and 211.28 million (16.20%), of which were 3G users, 646.31 million (49.55%) were 4G users and 1.049 billion (80.40%) were mobile Internet-access users, according to statistics published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The number of mobile communication service subscribers accounted for 94.1% of the country's population (user density).

Also at the end of July there were 218.25 million subscribers of fixed telephone services in China, translating into user density of 15.8%.

In July, mobile communication subscribers sent 56.34 billion messages, equivalent to an average of 1.40 messages per phone number a day, and mobile access to the Internet resulted in total traffic of 775,770Tb.

MIIT: China fixed-line broadband Internet-access user base, July 2016 Internet-access mode Number of subscribers (million) xDSL 32.11 (Y/Y -49.95%) FTTx (fiber to the home/office) 196.94 (Y/Y 109.50%) All mode in total 282.21 (Y/Y 35.68%)

Source: MIIT, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016