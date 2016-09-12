Qualcomm opens Shanghai facility for semiconductor test manufacturing

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Qualcomm has announced the opening of Qualcomm Communication Technologies (Shanghai), a semiconductor test facility in the Waigaoqiao (WGQ) free-trade zone in Shanghai, and its first foray into providing manufacturing services for semiconductors.

Qualcomm indicated by working with Amkor Technology, the new company will combine Amkor's extensive test services experience and cleanroom facilities with Qualcomm Technologies' industry leadership in product engineering and development.

The new manufacturing facility also demonstrates Qualcomm's commitment to continue to invest and help develop semiconductor expertise in China, and is indicative of growth in semiconductor market leadership in the country, the company said. Through the ownership and operation of a semiconductor test center, Qualcomm will enhance its focus on customer service, and increase its business presence in China.

"Qualcomm Technologies continually strives to improve our manufacturing footprint in China and the formation of Qualcomm Communication Technologies in Shanghai is another example of this dedication," said Frank Meng, chairman, Qualcomm China.

"We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies in their new test operation in China," said Steve Kelley, Amkor's president and CEO. "Amkor offers the most advanced outsourced assembly and test technologies in China, and this expanded relationship is a natural extension of the long history of close collaboration between our two companies."

The Shanghai-based facility is set to begin operations on October 18, 2016.