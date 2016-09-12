Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Qualcomm opens Shanghai facility for semiconductor test manufacturing
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Qualcomm has announced the opening of Qualcomm Communication Technologies (Shanghai), a semiconductor test facility in the Waigaoqiao (WGQ) free-trade zone in Shanghai, and its first foray into providing manufacturing services for semiconductors.

Qualcomm indicated by working with Amkor Technology, the new company will combine Amkor's extensive test services experience and cleanroom facilities with Qualcomm Technologies' industry leadership in product engineering and development.

The new manufacturing facility also demonstrates Qualcomm's commitment to continue to invest and help develop semiconductor expertise in China, and is indicative of growth in semiconductor market leadership in the country, the company said. Through the ownership and operation of a semiconductor test center, Qualcomm will enhance its focus on customer service, and increase its business presence in China.

"Qualcomm Technologies continually strives to improve our manufacturing footprint in China and the formation of Qualcomm Communication Technologies in Shanghai is another example of this dedication," said Frank Meng, chairman, Qualcomm China.

"We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies in their new test operation in China," said Steve Kelley, Amkor's president and CEO. "Amkor offers the most advanced outsourced assembly and test technologies in China, and this expanded relationship is a natural extension of the long history of close collaboration between our two companies."

The Shanghai-based facility is set to begin operations on October 18, 2016.

Realtime news

  • Entegris optimistic about equipment demand from Taiwan foundries

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 21:07

  • RiTdisplay to issue new shares to increase capital

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Gemtek Technology August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:44

  • Altek sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:42

  • MSI partners with HTC to release VR One backpack

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:40

  • Focusing on silicon technologies will be the future road of Taiwan, says Stan Shih

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:39

  • Xiaomi Technology investigating smartphone explosion

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link