China solar poly-Si wafer makers lower capacity utilization
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Some China-based solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer makers, in view of high inventory levels due to weak demand, have decreased the utilization of production capacities from 80-100% originally to 50-60%, according to industry sources.

In line with lowering capacity utilization, these makers will ask their employees to take unpaid leave for as long as from Moon Festival (September 15) to the end of October holidays (October 7), the sources said.

As demand has decreased more than originally expected, first-tier China-based solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer makers have lowered quotes to prices quoted by second- and third-tier fellow makers and consequently, the latter have been forced to further lowered quotes, the sources indicated. As a result, prices for solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafers have dropped over 20% since early August, the sources noted.

In addition, decreases in price for solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafers have caused makers of solar-grade monocrystalline models to reduce quotes for competition, the sources said.

