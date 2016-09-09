Advantech revenues rise in August

MOPS, September 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.581 billion (US$114.06 million) for August 2016, representing a 8.93% increase on month and 15.64% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$27.654 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.28% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Advantech Company Ltd. totaled NT$38.04 billion in consolidated revenues, up 6.46% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -3.74% and finished at NT$277.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.

ACL: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 3,581 8.9% 15.6% 27,654 10.3% Jul-16 3,287 (15.5%) 3.8% 24,073 9.5% Jun-16 3,889 10.4% 4.3% 20,786 10.5% May-16 3,521 6.7% 17.2% 16,897 12% Apr-16 3,301 (19.1%) 0.8% 13,375 10.8% Mar-16 4,081 50.9% 20.3% 10,074 14.5% Feb-16 2,704 (17.8%) 14.7% 5,994 10.8% Jan-16 3,289 (1.3%) 7.8% 3,289 7.8% Dec-15 3,331 5.3% 4.3% 38,040 6.5% Nov-15 3,164 (2.8%) 9.3% 34,709 6.7% Oct-15 3,256 1.4% 5.2% 31,545 6.4% Sep-15 3,212 3.7% 3.7% 28,289 6.6% Aug-15 3,097 (2.3%) 7.8% 25,077 6.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016