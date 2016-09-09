Advantech revenues rise in August

Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.581 billion (US$114.06 million) for August 2016, representing a 8.93% increase on month and 15.64% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$27.654 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.28% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Advantech Company Ltd. totaled NT$38.04 billion in consolidated revenues, up 6.46% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -3.74% and finished at NT$277.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.
ACL: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
3,581
|
8.9%
|
15.6%
|
27,654
|
10.3%
Jul-16
|
3,287
|
(15.5%)
|
3.8%
|
24,073
|
9.5%
Jun-16
|
3,889
|
10.4%
|
4.3%
|
20,786
|
10.5%
May-16
|
3,521
|
6.7%
|
17.2%
|
16,897
|
12%
Apr-16
|
3,301
|
(19.1%)
|
0.8%
|
13,375
|
10.8%
Mar-16
|
4,081
|
50.9%
|
20.3%
|
10,074
|
14.5%
Feb-16
|
2,704
|
(17.8%)
|
14.7%
|
5,994
|
10.8%
Jan-16
|
3,289
|
(1.3%)
|
7.8%
|
3,289
|
7.8%
Dec-15
|
3,331
|
5.3%
|
4.3%
|
38,040
|
6.5%
Nov-15
|
3,164
|
(2.8%)
|
9.3%
|
34,709
|
6.7%
Oct-15
|
3,256
|
1.4%
|
5.2%
|
31,545
|
6.4%
Sep-15
|
3,212
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
28,289
|
6.6%
Aug-15
|
3,097
|
(2.3%)
|
7.8%
|
25,077
|
6.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016