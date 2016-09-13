Yen Sun sees rising cooling module orders for car and IT applications

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Taiwan-based cooling fan maker Yen Sun Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$196 million (US$6.19 million) for August, up 38% on year, and NT$1.58 billion for the first eight months of 2016, up 12.34% on year. With rising orders for car-use fans, mobile air conditioning systems and cooling modules, the company expects its third-quarter revenues to continue enjoying growth and will achieve on-year growth in 2016 revenues.

Currently, the company's home appliance and cooling module businesses each contribute 50% of Yen Sun's revenues. Car-use cooling fans are a major product line for the cooling module business, contributing over 30% of the business unit's revenues and also have the best gross margin. The other 70% are contributed by product lines including cloud computing, industrial control and high-end IT cooling components.

In addition to rising car-use fan orders, Yen Sun is also seeing its orders for server and graphics card cooling modules rising.

Yen Sun plans to establish new plants in Southern Taiwan which will begin operation in the second half of 2017.