Taipei, Wednesday, September 7, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Amperex Technology expected to take over production of Galaxy Note 7 batteries
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Following the recall by Samsung Electronics of its Galaxy Note 7 due to defective batteries produced by Samsung SDI, China-based Amperex Technology, which was a secondary supplier of batteries for the model, is expected to take over as main supplier following the incident, according to industry sources.

With Samsung likely to place a large volume of short-term orders for new batteries to repair the recalled smartphones, many brand vendors are concerned that their orders may be delayed which could impact their shipments during the peak season.

Although the incident is expected to increase smartphone brand vendors' demand for Taiwan-made batteries, Samsung is unlikely to turn to Taiwan makers for supply as prices are a lot higher than Samsung's existing quotes.

Since notebook and smartphone demand is no longer as strong as it used to be, upstream component suppliers have been taking a cautious approach on inventory management and have not been expanding their capacity. Because of this, any incident could greatly impact the existing supply chain status, creating shortages.

UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link