Amperex Technology expected to take over production of Galaxy Note 7 batteries

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Following the recall by Samsung Electronics of its Galaxy Note 7 due to defective batteries produced by Samsung SDI, China-based Amperex Technology, which was a secondary supplier of batteries for the model, is expected to take over as main supplier following the incident, according to industry sources.

With Samsung likely to place a large volume of short-term orders for new batteries to repair the recalled smartphones, many brand vendors are concerned that their orders may be delayed which could impact their shipments during the peak season.

Although the incident is expected to increase smartphone brand vendors' demand for Taiwan-made batteries, Samsung is unlikely to turn to Taiwan makers for supply as prices are a lot higher than Samsung's existing quotes.

Since notebook and smartphone demand is no longer as strong as it used to be, upstream component suppliers have been taking a cautious approach on inventory management and have not been expanding their capacity. Because of this, any incident could greatly impact the existing supply chain status, creating shortages.