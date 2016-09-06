Taipei, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery issue expected to benefit Taiwan battery shipments, says paper
EDN, September 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

The recall of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 over battery issues has raised concerns among worldwide smartphone brands about their battery quality and is expected to benefit Taiwan-based battery makers including Simplo Technology and Dynapack, which have advantages in technology and quality, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report citing sources from the upstream supply chain.

Samsung recently started a recall of the Galaxy Note 7 and will reportedly shift its battery orders away from affiliate Samsung SDI, the supplier of the defective batteries.

Samsung SDI supplied 70% of the Galaxy Note 7's battery cells , while the remaining 30% was supplied by China-based Amperex Technology, the report noted, citing Korea-based media reports, adding that the battery modules were outsourced to China-based makers for production.

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link