Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery issue expected to benefit Taiwan battery shipments, says paper

EDN, September 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

The recall of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 over battery issues has raised concerns among worldwide smartphone brands about their battery quality and is expected to benefit Taiwan-based battery makers including Simplo Technology and Dynapack, which have advantages in technology and quality, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report citing sources from the upstream supply chain.

Samsung recently started a recall of the Galaxy Note 7 and will reportedly shift its battery orders away from affiliate Samsung SDI, the supplier of the defective batteries.

Samsung SDI supplied 70% of the Galaxy Note 7's battery cells , while the remaining 30% was supplied by China-based Amperex Technology, the report noted, citing Korea-based media reports, adding that the battery modules were outsourced to China-based makers for production.