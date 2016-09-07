Taipei, Wednesday, September 7, 2016 12:52 (GMT+8)
China to completely end use of incandescent bulbs
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

The China government will prohibit imports and sale of 15W to below 60W incandescent light bulb from October 1, 2016, leading to a complete end to use of such lighting product, according to industry sources.

The prohibition is beginning its third phase, with the China government prohibiting the import and sale of 100W and above incandescent light bulbs from October 1, 2012 as the first phase and did so for 60W to below 100W models from October 1, 2014 as the second phase, the sources said.

The prohibition is expected to boost demand for LED light bulbs, the sources noted. In particular, LED filament light bulbs will replace 15-30W incandescent bulbs, the sources said.

Currently in the China market, LED lighting products account for about 30% of all lighting products, the sources indicated.

