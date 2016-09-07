DRAM contract prices to rise over 10% in 4Q16, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

DRAM and NAND flash memory prices are forecast to increase in the fourth quarter of 2016, with contract prices for DRAM set to rise more than 10% sequentially, according to DRAMeXchange.

With demand for notebooks picking up in North America, contract prices of 4GB PC DRAM modules (DDR3 and DDR4) have come to US$13.50 on average in the third quarter as supply tightens, said DRAMeXchange. Prices for the fourth quarter are expected to rise further reaching as high as US$15.

DRAM chipmakers will continue to allocate more of their available capacities for the production of mobile DRAM and other non-PC products for higher profits resulting in tight supply of PC DRAM chips. "Mobile DRAM is expected to make up nearly 45% of the global DRAM shipments this fourth quarter while the share of server DRAM will exceed 25%," said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. "PC DRAM by contrast will constitute less than 20% of the entire fourth-quarter shipments."

As for NAND flash, prices will continue their growth in the fourth quarter thanks to strong demand from smartphone companies including Apple and China-based vendors such as Huawei, Vivo and Oppo, DRAMeXchange indicated. NAND flash demand started to outpace supply in the third quarter.

