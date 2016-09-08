Nanya August revenues up, Inotera down

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 September 2016]

DRAM maker Nanya Technology saw its August revenues climb to a 7-month high, while Inotera Memories' revenues fell 6.1% on month.

Nanya has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.46 billion (US$110.6 million) for August 2016, up 6.3% sequentially but down 3.9% from a year ago. The on-year decline decelerated compared with more than 5% decreases over the previous 15 months.

Nanya's revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$26.04 billion, down 14.1% from a year earlier.

Inotera estimated August revenues at NT$4.16 billion, representing an about 13% on-year fall. The results will be revised later in September as its customer is unable to provide final prices by the 10th of each month due to its closing cycle.

Memory module firm Adata Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$1.88 billion for August 2016, up 4.2% on month and 13.2% on year. DRAM modules accounted for 37.5% of the company's August revenues followed by SSD products with nearly 30%.