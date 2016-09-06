CCL product maker Elite Material sees revenues up in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Copper clad-laminate (CCL) product maker Elite Material (EMC) has reported revenues of NT$2.128 billion (US$67.56 million) for August, up 13.3% on month and 5.5% on year.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$14.096 billion, increasing 2.6% from a year earlier.

EMC is expected to see its quarterly revenues for 2016 peak in the third quarter before taking a slide of 13% sequentially in the fourth quarter on seasonality, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to finish at NT$86.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 6 session.