Hydis Technologies cross licensing TFT-LCD patents with Tianma Micro-electronics
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

EPD (electrophoretic) electronic paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) on September 1 announced that its South Korea-based subsidiary Hydis Technologies has signed with China-based Tianma Micro-electronics for cross licensing of patents concerning TFT-LCD.

Hydis licenses FFS (fringe field switching) wide viewing-angle technology to Tianma for royalty revenues, EIH said.

Since the adoption of AMOLED panels for smartphones and hand-held devices is on the rise, this has begun to bring a negative impact on demand for FFS-based TFT-LCD panels, EIH indicated. Therefore, Hydis' royalty revenues from FFS licensing in 2016 will decrease 5-10% on year, EIH noted.

