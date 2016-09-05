Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
MediaTek rumored to receive RFQ for wireless charging chip from Apple, says paper
EDN, September 5; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Apple reportedly has issued a request for quotation (RFQ) to MediaTek recently for wireless charging chips for an iPhone case, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report citing sources from the related upstream supply chain.

However, MediaTek declined to comment on the rumor.

The paper noted that Apple is likely to start creating peripherals such as cases, to try out wireless charging technology for the iPhone. In addition to MediaTek, NXP and IDT will also send out samples to Apple for testing.

