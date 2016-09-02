Taiwan approves MediaTek US$192 million investment in China

Chau-Chin Chang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 September 2016]

The Investment Commission of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has approved two investment projects in China proposed by MediaTek totaling US$191.75 million.

Through subsidiary Gaintech, MediaTek will invest US$31.75 million in Shanghai Summitview IC Equity Investment, and another US$160 million in Yuan Ke(Pingtan) Investment Fund.

MediaTek in late-2014 disclosed plans to participate in a private equity fund led by SummitView Capital and the Shanghai city government. Investors in the fund include Shanghai Science and Technology Investment, Shanghai Jiading Investment Management, Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), and Tsinghua Holdings.

MediaTek's investment in Yuan Ke (Pingtan) is part of the Taiwan-based company's plans to set up a strategic investment arm. MediaTek in early-2015 announced the launch of MediaTek Ventures to invest in startups in Greater China, Europe, Japan and North America with a US$300m reserve.