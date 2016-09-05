Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Memory-IC design house AP Memory launches tender offer for rival Zentel
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Taiwan-based mobile-DRAM design specialist AP Memory Technology has announced plans to acquire 50-100% of local rival Zentel Electronics, which is focused more on specialty DRAM products for consumer electronics, networking devices and PC peripherals.

AP Memory is offering to buy up to 100% of Zentel at NT$14.50 (US$0.46) per share. The price represents a premium of 15.5% over Zentel's closing price of NT$12.55 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 2.

"The deal is a win for both companies, which complement each other in terms of product offerings," said AP Memory chairman Brian Hsieh. "The merger of the two will also bring together R&D teams from both sides to explore new business opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) field."

AP Memory plans to obtain at least 50% of Zentel's total common share capital on the open market.at the first stage of the acquisition, and then move forward taking over the remaining shares of the company. AP Memory expects to complete the tender offer during 2017.

AP Memory posted revenues of NT$2.603 billion for 2015, up 7% from a year earlier, while Zentel's revenues fell 6.6% on year to NT$2.47 billion.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link