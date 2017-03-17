DRAM desinger AP Memory to buy out Zentel

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 March 2017]

Taiwan-based mobile-DRAM design specialist AP Memory Technology has announced plans to acquire the remaining 44.76% share of Zentel Electronics for NT$14.50 (US$0.47) per share. AP Memory previously acquired a 55.24% stake in Zentel also at NT$14.50 per unit through a tender offer launched in September 2016.

The new offering represents a premium of 3.2% over Zentel's closing price of NT$14.05 at the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 15.

The deal is expected to complete on October 1, 2017, making Zentel a 100%-owned subsidiary of AP Memory.

Meanwhile, AP Memory has also posted net profits of NT$405 million for 2016, declining 13% from a year earlier. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$6.07 compared to NT$7.58 a year earlier. Consolidated revenues rose 21.54% to NT$3.162 billion in 2016 with a gross margin of 29.7%.

AP Memory's stock price closed at NT$79.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during the March 15 session. Trading of the company's shared were suspended on March 16 pending the announcement of the planned deal.