Linde establishes R&D center in Taiwan

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 1 September 2016]

The Linde Group has opened a new electronics R&D center in Taichung, Taiwan on September 1, with the company investing approximately EUR five million (US$5.6 million) to help support local customers and development partners.

The Linde Group is a supplier of industrial, process and speciality gases. The company indicated that the R&D center will be used for improvement of product quality through advanced synthesis, purification, packaging and new applications development.

The R&D center is part of an ongoing expansion and investment in the Asia Pacific region for Linde Electronics. Last year Linde commissioned what it claims is the world's largest on-site fluorine plant to supply SK Hynix. This year Linde announced that they it has been awarded multiple gas and chemical supply wins for a number of photovoltaic cell manufacturers in Southeast Asia.

In addition to the new R&D center, Linde announced that it will be entering into a collaboration agreement with the Industry Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan.

Linde also has existing R&D centers in the US, Europe and China supporting the application activities in those regions.