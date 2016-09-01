Calitech plans Taiwan OTC listing

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Taiwan-based Calitech, which provides key parts for semiconductor front-end equipment, plans to list on the local over-the-counter (OTC) market at the end of September.

Calitech chairman Hsuen-Hen Lu has expressed optimism about the company's business outlook citing major chipmakers' higher capex for 2016 and 2017, as well as strong orders from its US-based clients.

Calitech has also seen demand pull in for 10nm manufacturing equipment, Lu indicated. Orders for 10nm tools, as well as recognized sales generated from some deferred orders, will buoy the company's revenues in the third quarter, Lu said.

In addition, Calitech's new product lines including wafer heaters and electrostatic chucks are set to bring in additional revenues, Lu said. Calitech's electrostatic chucks have recently gone through verification by potential clients. As for wafer heaters, volume shipments are expected to kick off in the second quarter of 2017, according to Lu.

Calitech reported net profits of NT$56 million (US$1.8 million) on revenues of NT$321 million for 2015, with EPS reaching NT$1.97. Brisk shipments of high-margin products boosted the company's gross margin to 30%.

Calitech specializes in the manufacture of spare parts for use in etching, CVD, PVD and CMP process equipment. Applied Materials is reportedly its biggest customer. Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), ASM and Mattson Technology are the other major clients of Calitech, according to industry sources.

Calitech has reportedly cut into the supply chain of major IC foundries including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC), Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Powerchip Technology, the sources indicated.