Calitech breaks into Intel supply chain
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Taiwan-based Calitech, which provides key parts for semiconductor front-end equipment, has cut into the supply chain of Intel by shipping CMP retainer rings to Applied Materials' fab tools that have been validated for Intel's 12-inch plant in Dalian, China, according to industry sources.

Shipments of Calitech's CMP retainer rings are set to expand starting September and drive the company's overall revenue growth in the second half of 2016, said the sources.

Applied Materials has been Calitech's largest customer accounting for 60-65% of the Taiwan-based firm's overall revenues, the sources also indicated. Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), ASM and Mattson Technology are the other major clients of Calitech, the sources said.

Calitech was quoted in previous reports disclosing plans to list on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) market at the end of September.

In other news, Intel unveiled previously plans to convert its Dalian fab for memory chip production, and expects initial production for 3D NAND chips to kick off at the facility in the second half of 2016.

