IBM Taiwan expects growth potential in Taiwan, says executive

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

IBM Taiwan hardware business general manager Nelson Lee expects the company to still have a lot of room for growth in the Taiwan hardware market; however, instead of purely selling hardware, IBM Taiwan is focusing mostly on hardware/software-integrated solutions.

In Taiwan, for its Power 9 processor, IBM has been expanding the Power Linux development, while cooperating with SAP to push SAP Hana on Power solutions.

IBM's Power systems are fully capable of supporting SAP's Hana platform and the company has established a demonstration center in Beijing, China to demonstrate related solutions. IBM is also planning to establish a demonstration center in Taiwan.

IBM has also invested over US$1 billion in the R&D of the latest storage technologies and has recently released the IBM FlashSystem A9000 with the latest grid controller architecture, the IBM DeepFlash 150, featuring all flash storage, the Storwize V700F and 5030F.

As for the server, IBM will launch its next-generation server processor Power 9 in the second half of 2017.

Nelson Lee, IBM Taiwan hardware business general manager

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, August 2016