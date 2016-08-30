Taipei, Tuesday, August 30, 2016 16:48 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
IBM Taiwan expects growth potential in Taiwan, says executive
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

IBM Taiwan hardware business general manager Nelson Lee expects the company to still have a lot of room for growth in the Taiwan hardware market; however, instead of purely selling hardware, IBM Taiwan is focusing mostly on hardware/software-integrated solutions.

In Taiwan, for its Power 9 processor, IBM has been expanding the Power Linux development, while cooperating with SAP to push SAP Hana on Power solutions.

IBM's Power systems are fully capable of supporting SAP's Hana platform and the company has established a demonstration center in Beijing, China to demonstrate related solutions. IBM is also planning to establish a demonstration center in Taiwan.

IBM has also invested over US$1 billion in the R&D of the latest storage technologies and has recently released the IBM FlashSystem A9000 with the latest grid controller architecture, the IBM DeepFlash 150, featuring all flash storage, the Storwize V700F and 5030F.

As for the server, IBM will launch its next-generation server processor Power 9 in the second half of 2017.

Nelson Lee, IBM Taiwan hardware business general manager

Nelson Lee, IBM Taiwan hardware business general manager
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, August 2016

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link