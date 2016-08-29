Former Simpal executives probed over alleged trade secrets theft

Chau-Chin Chang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

Prosecutors on August 26 raided former Simpal Electronics' offices in Kaohsiung and two former Simpal executives' homes in a probe into suspected theft of business secrets.

According to the Kaohsiung Prosecutors Office, Chipbond Technology initiated the litigation against two former executives of Simpal, now a unit of Chipbond. The two former Simpal employees are being accused of stealing secret information related to Simpal's COF and other new etching-related processes and passing the information to their current employer.

The suspects have been released on bail of NT$1 million (US$31,440) after being questioned by the prosecutors.

A number of executives from Simpal resigned in November 2013 and joined rivals, following Chipbond's acquisition of the company. Chipbond indicated its internal auditing found that several of them intended to collect confidential company information and bring them to their current employers.

Chipbond in late 2013 bought out Simpal for a steady supply of COF substrates that are used to make driver ICs for large-size LCD panels.